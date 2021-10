The past week was dominated by the most important annual event in bluegrass music, the five-day IBMA World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC. A prodigious wealth of fine photos were taken by, and, and can be seen on Bluegrass Today in various posts throughout the week. The collection of photos from Thursday's Awards Show includes nice ones ofand, who accepted the induction of the Stoneman Family into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame., in an article giving the list of award winners , wrote: '... nothing could top the spirited mini-set from the Stonemans. Ronnie [] and Donna are as entertaining as ever, and they joked and picked through a hilarious mashup of 'House of the Rising Sun' with 'Amazing grace', followed by 'Bluegrass breakdown.' The award winners include many who, like Roni, have played in Ireland. Alison Krauss , who was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, is interviewed byfor No Depression magazine in the article 'Alison Krauss on daydreams, Tony Rice, and the road to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame' . It is now twenty-seven years since she and Union Station first performed in Dublin.© Richard Hawkins

