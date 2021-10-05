The past week at IBMA WOB 2021
IBMA World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC. A prodigious wealth of fine photos were taken by Bill Reaves, Tara Linhardt, and Bill Warren, and can be seen on Bluegrass Today in various posts throughout the week. The collection of photos from Thursday's Awards Show includes nice ones of Donna and Roni Stoneman, who accepted the induction of the Stoneman Family into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. John Lawless, in an article giving the list of award winners, wrote: '... nothing could top the spirited mini-set from the Stonemans. Ronnie [sic] and Donna are as entertaining as ever, and they joked and picked through a hilarious mashup of 'House of the Rising Sun' with 'Amazing grace', followed by 'Bluegrass breakdown.' The award winners include many who, like Roni, have played in Ireland.
Alison Krauss, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, is interviewed by Stacy Chandler for No Depression magazine in the article 'Alison Krauss on daydreams, Tony Rice, and the road to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame'. It is now twenty-seven years since she and Union Station first performed in Dublin.
© Richard Hawkins
