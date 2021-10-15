Singer/ songwriter Zoom concert from Arklow Roots Music, 23 Oct. 2021
Arklow Roots Music in Co. Wicklow, for the news that he will present an online concert on Zoom on Saturday 23 October, with US singer/ songwriter Jesse Terry, supported by Gillian Tuite from Co. Meath and Lynda Cullen from Co. Wexford - three singer-songwriters in the round. Brendan adds: 'Those interested need to e-mail to book.' The image above is from the Facebook Event Page.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Americana, concerts, Promoters, Singing, Songwriting
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home