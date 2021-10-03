Rye River Band live at the Brazen Head, Dublin, from 23 Oct. 2021
Rye River Band (right) from Leixlip, Co. Kildare, for this welcome news:
Just a note to let you know that the Rye River Band are returning to their well worn residency in the Brazen Head, Dublin 2, on Saturday night 23 October with a 9.00 p.m. start. It’s been a while to say the least, but great to restart again. Thank you for your wonderful support for our live streams during lockdown.
Rye River's recording of 'Copperhead Road' can now be heard on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
