Norman Blake's Day by day out today (22 Oct.)
Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, Hearth Music, and No Depression for reminders that Day by day, the latest album from legendary guitarist Norman Blake, is being released today; for anyone who pre-ordered it, your copy is being shipped out around about now. See also the BIB for 21 Sept. Smithsonian Folkways Recordings write that the album 'is a rich, poignant send-off to one of folk music’s most enduring voices', but we hope they are being premature.
