Mile Twelve news
If and when John Nyhan organises another tour in Ireland for Boston's Mile Twelve, it looks as if the band will not be the same as audiences here have seen in their past visits. Fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (Fiddle Player of the Year in the 2021 IBMA awards) and mandolinist David Benedict are leaving the band, to be replaced by Ella Jordan and Korey Brodsky, both of whom are Berklee College of Music graduates. The partings are completely amicable. More details, together with statements by the departing and the remaining members, are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Promoters, Visiting bands
