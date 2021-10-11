Mala Oreen: crowdfunding for new album
Mala's new album Awake is scheduled for release on 5 Nov. 2021; those who helped in its making include the Nashville producer, artist, and photographer Neilson Hubbard. The ten songs (in Mala's words) 'come from the heart and tell stories about inner growth, about the uncompromising trust in yourself, hope and love, courage and healing'. The Crowdfunding campaign to cover costs will run to the end of this month. More details, and a link to Mala's new single 'Threshold', are in her autumn e-newsletter.
