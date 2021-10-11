11 October 2021

Mala Oreen: crowdfunding for new album

The BIB reported on 26 Aug. that our Swiss friend Mala Gassman (right), who has toured Ireland several times with her band Mala & Fyrmoon, now has the stage name Mala Oreen (also on Facebook).

Mala's new album Awake is scheduled for release on 5 Nov. 2021; those who helped in its making include the Nashville producer, artist, and photographer Neilson Hubbard. The ten songs (in Mala's words) 'come from the heart and tell stories about inner growth, about the uncompromising trust in yourself, hope and love, courage and healing'. The Crowdfunding campaign to cover costs will run to the end of this month. More details, and a link to Mala's new single 'Threshold', are in her autumn e-newsletter.

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 6:12 pm

