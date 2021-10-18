18 October 2021

Long Way Home gigs in Mallow, Co. Cork, 24 and 29 Oct. 2021- AND new EP

Thanks to Owen Schinkel of Long Way Home for this news:

We have a few more in-person indoor gigs coming up with our duo Long Way Home. Both gigs came together fairly last-minute; apologies for the late heads-up, that now seems to be the 'new normal' in regards to scheduling.
We will also have with us physical copies of our brand new debut EP which was released on 1 October. The EP is called A few favorites and is also available in our own webshop and bandcamp and can of course be listened to on all the streaming platforms.

We're also very thankful that some of the songs from the EP have been played by Ellen Cranitch on her program Vespertine on RTÉ lyric fm.
Long Way Home: Owen Schinkel and Kylie Kay Anderson

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 4:41 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home