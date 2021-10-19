John Prine as Gaeilge
here), the Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, presents 'Where the angels sing: the John Prine project' (Tonscadal John Prine: Áit a gCanann na hAingil). It comprises, to quote the theatre,
a selection of Prine’s very best songs [...] rendered into exquisite Irish by Art Hughes and Gabriel Rosenstock. They are performed live by Liam Ó Maonlaí (vocals, piano, harmonica), Peter O’Toole (guitar) and Hilary Bow (vocals). Margaret Lonergan has created screen projections of the lyrics with beautiful images. Produced by IMRAM Féile Litríochta Gaeilge.
Tickets (€25) can be bought online.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home