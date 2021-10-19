19 October 2021

John Prine as Gaeilge

For fans of the late John Prine (his importance to the bluegrass world is shown here), the Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, presents 'Where the angels sing: the John Prine project' (Tonscadal John Prine: Áit a gCanann na hAingil). It comprises, to quote the theatre,

a selection of Prine’s very best songs [...] rendered into exquisite Irish by Art Hughes and Gabriel Rosenstock. They are performed live by Liam Ó Maonlaí (vocals, piano, harmonica), Peter O’Toole (guitar) and Hilary Bow (vocals). Margaret Lonergan has created screen projections of the lyrics with beautiful images. Produced by IMRAM Féile Litríochta Gaeilge.

Tickets (€25) can be bought online.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels:

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 5:09 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home