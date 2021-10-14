Jake Schepps on Deering Live TONIGHT (Thurs. 14 Oct.)
Deering Banjo Company announce that the featured artist on Deering Live tonight (Thursday 14 Oct.) will be 'banjo renaissance man' Jake Schepps:
Jake has his hands in many banjo- and bluegrass-related projects such as the Banjo Summit, the upcoming tab book for the recently released bluegrass album by Bela Fleck, My bluegrass heart, and much more. Tune in to hear Jake play, find out what he is working on, and more! Also ask him questions in the live chat.
The interview will be on air at 11.00 p.m. Irish time on Deering Live and YouTube. Deering also announce a new line of T-shirts in honour of their banjo maintenance king Chad Kopotic. Dublin's go-to man for banjo setup Conor Daly might consider something similar?
Labels: Banjo, Goodies, Interviews, Video
