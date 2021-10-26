Detached notes
Del McCoury Band (whose last visit to Ireland was far too long ago) will be releasing early next year a new album, Almost proud, on their own McCoury Music label. The single 'Running wild' can be heard now on YouTube, and the album (scheduled for release on 18 Feb. 2022) can be pre-ordered here; their press release is here.
*On 20 Oct. the BIB mentioned that Rick Faris, well known over here from touring with the Special Consensus, is soon to release the second album of his solo career, The next mountain. The Dark Shadow Recording label now announces that Rick is preparing for the album launch with the release of two new singles: his own composition 'Laurel of the mountains' and (co-written with Rick Lang) 'Evil-hearted you'. The other musicians on the recordings include Jaelee Roberts (harmony vocal), Laura Orshaw (fiddle), Harry Clark (mandolin), Russ Carson (banjo), and Zak McLamb (bass). More details are on the Dark Shadow press release.
*The Mountain Fever Music Group announce the release of many singles by singers and bands on their artist roster, among whom the best known to Irish fans are Cedar Hill and Seth Mulder & Midnight Run. Mountain Fever remark:
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run have been tearing it up in many ways! Showing up on the bluegrass charts, touring, recording, basically staying busy which is a brave feat in today's challenging environments. We're proud of these boys!
A five-minute video of Midnight Run playing at the world-famous Station Inn can be seen on YouTube and on the Mountain Fever press release.
*Last Friday (22 Oct.) the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre (SEAC) celebrated twenty years of vigorous cultural activity with a video concert a hundred minutes long, entitled (of course) '20 years a-growing (Fiche blian ag fás)'. BIB readers will recall many memorable concerts by visiting bluegrass and old-time artists in those twenty years. American music, however, is represented in the video by the Boston folk-rock band Session Americana. The concert can be seen on the Centre's YouTube channel.
*For those interested in the links between the traditional musics of these islands and North America, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, TN/VA, announces an event in its 'Virtual speaker' series: on 9 November historian and musician Jennifer Licko will present 'Appalachia and Scottish folk songs'. The event is free, but pre-registration is required.
