Commemorating Tony Rice
Bluegrass Today, on the induction of legendary guitarist David Anthony 'Tony' Rice into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. Among other inductees were the Briarhoppers string band, founded in 1934.
Yesterday (27 Oct.) John Lawless reported on Bluegrass Today that a Tony Rice Music Scholarship to assist young players has been founded in North Carolina with an initial private grant of $25,000. Further donations are welcomed; see the Bluegrass Today feature for details.
The image above is from the cover of the authorised biography Still inside: the Tony Rice story (2010), written by Tim Stafford and Caroline Wright, and published by Word of Mouth Press.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Awards, Books, Commemoration, Fundraising, Tributes
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home