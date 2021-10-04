Celtic Connections 2022 - lineup and ticket sales imminent
Celtic Connections, 'the UK's premier celebration of Celtic music', announce that next year's event will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from 20 January to 6 February inclusive. The lineup will be announced at 7.00 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday 5 Oct.), and may include some US artists who might also be planning to visit Ireland...
You can become a Celtic Rover and enjoy priority booking for shows in the Main Auditorium of Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. Tickets for Celtic Rovers go on sale tomorrow at 7.00 p.m., and for the general public at 10.00 a.m. on Wednesday. Celtic Connections is also on Facebook.
