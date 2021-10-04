Celebrating John Prine: live-stream from Galway TONIGHT
John Prine, who died last year (see the BIB for 9 Apr. 2020).
For John Prine fans: 'Souvenirs', the first remembrance and celebration of John's life and work, will be live-streamed from the Mick Lally Theatre in Galway on Monday 4 Oct. at 7.30 p.m. and on demand from 7 to 10 Oct. Booking on Johnprine.com and thehellointherefoundation.org.
Performers on the night include Mary Black, Paul Brady, Sharon Shannon, Mick Flannery, Susan O'Neill, Tommy Prine, Little John Nee, and Declan O’Rourke. John Creedon will be MC for the evening.
