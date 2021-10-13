Billy Strings interview on the BGS
a week ago, Billy Strings is the Bluegrass Situation's Artist of the Month for October. That and the awards for Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year in the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards are only a few of the honours he has received. His new album Renewal has put him at #1 on Billboard's Bluegrass, New Artist Albums, and Emerging Artist charts.
The Bluegrass Situation has now published both parts of a two-part interview with him by Dacey Orr Sivewright. Part 1 includes YouTube videos of the songs 'Heartbeat of America', 'Know it all', and 'Thunder', and part 2 has videos of 'Fire line', 'Globe', and 'In the morning light'.
