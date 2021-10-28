Andy Thorn on Deering Live TONIGHT
Deering Banjo Company announce that the featured artist on Deering Live tonight (Thursday 28 Oct.) is progressive banjoist Andy Thorn of the jamgrass band Leftover Salmon. Deering announce (links added by BIB):
Andy is a killer player who continues to push the banjo envelope. Hailing from North Carolina, Andy honed his skills in scene that included players such as Ryan Cavanaugh and Rex McGee. In time, Andy moved out to Colorado and waded deep into the Colorado jamgrass scene, eventually landing the banjo chair in Leftover Salmon which he has held for over a decade. This is sure to be a fun and inspiring show.
The interview, at 11.00 p.m. Irish time, can be viewed on Deering Live and YouTube. You can read an interview with Rex McGee, conducted by Ryan Cavanaugh, in the October 2015 issue of Banjo News Letter, which among other things mentions McGee's non-standard tuning.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Interviews, On the edge, Over the edge
