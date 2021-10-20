... and more
The Engelhardt Music Group (EMG) announces today the release of a new single from Fast Track, made up of Dale Perry (banjo, bass vocals), Steve Day (fiddle, vocals), Ron Spears (bass, vocals), Jesse Brock (mandolin, vocals), and Duane Sparks (guitar, vocals). Ron and Jesse have both toured in Ireland in the past.
The single - 'Good news', from their ten-track gospel album of the same name (right above) - is a traditional gospel song, which is given a classic bluegrass gospel quartet treatment with guitar accompaniment in 'sock' style. It can be heard on the EMG press release. The album is now available on all digital platforms and physically from the EMG website.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, Gospel, Recordings, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home