'Tradition now' at the NCH
National Concert Hall (NCH) in Dublin. This includes the 'Tradition now' series, which begins tomorrow (Sat. 25 Sept.) with two concerts celebrating the enduring influence of the composer Seán Ó Riada (1931-1971) on a diverse range of Irish music fifty years after his untimely death. The concerts are at 2.00 p.m. and 8.00 p.m., with a free livestream on nch.ie.
It may be argued that the impact of Ó Riada's ensemble setting of Irish traditional music for Ceoltóirí Chualann, followed by the Chieftains, is one of the factors leading to the rapprochement between Irish music and bluegrass in the last forty-odd years.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Irish music, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home