Sideline (USA) release their latest album
Sideline, who toured Ireland two years ago (thanks to the mygrassisblue.com team), would release on 17 September a new album, Ups, downs, and no-name towns, on the Mountain Home label. The record company have just announced its release.
The title, taken from a line in one of the album's songs, 'This old guitar case', relates to the experiences of the last eighteen months. You can hear the song in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today, and another of the tracks, 'Just a guy in a bar', sung by guitarist Skip Cherryholmes, is on YouTube.
