Shane Hennessy: coming appearances and ongoing instruction
Shane Hennessy, outstanding Carlow guitarist, who will be showcasing at IBMA's World Of Bluegrass at the end of this month, sends his Sept. 2021 e-newsletter. While going to the USA will not be possible, he will be taking part this month in the Warsaw Fingerstyle Festival in Poland, and in Feb. 2022 will be instructing at the Guitar Workshop Week in Altea, Spain.
For the concert this coming Sunday (12 Sept.) in Carlow town, the George Bernard Shaw Theatre will now be able to take up to 60% of normal capacity, so anyone who was hoping for tickets should apply via this link. Shane's Fretboard Atlas guitar instruction channel now has over 500 videos. Much more information is on the e-newsletter.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Europe, Guitar, IBMA, Instruction, Media, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home