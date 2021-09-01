Sept. 2021 BNL to appear only online
Banjo News Letter (BNL) will appear only online this month. Donald Nitchie, editor-in-chief, announces that the September 2021 issue
... contains Noam Pikelny’s interview with Béla Fleck about his recent My bluegrass heart release, along with Chris Coole’s interview with Brad Kolodner, John Bullard’s interview with classical banjo master Claudio Parravicini, our interview with Czech 3-finger player Jaromír Jahoda, a profile of Nashville Banjo Co. builder Dave Dillard, and more. The issue is going to be a few days late... hopefully, September 3.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Media
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home