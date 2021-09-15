Pictures from Dunmore East 2021
Thanks to Mick Daly and Peter Fitzgerald of the Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival for these evocative photos taken at the 26th festival, held on 28 August. Those shown below are the editor's choice from among a larger number supplied.
The venue: Creadan Head, north of Dunmore East village
Festival director Mick Daly and Councillor Séamus Ryan, mayor of Waterford
Pilgrim St on stage
Cathal McQuaid and Peadar Farrelly of Pilgrim St
Brendan Kelly of Pilgrim St
Eugene Donegan of Pilgrim St
No Oil Paintings
No Oil Paintings
No Oil Paintings
No Oil Paintings
Southern Welfare on stage...
... and off
Tony Wall of Southern Welfare
Gerry Madden with Southern Welfare
Below: Satisfied customers
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home