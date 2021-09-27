Past visitors at WOB 2021
Henhouse Prowlers (right) from their previous appearances in Ireland will be glad to know that they'll be conspicuous this week at the IBMA World Of Bluegrass (WOB) in Raleigh, NC - beginning, in fact, this evening (WOB officially opens tomorrow) at the Kickoff Party, in the Raleigh Convention Center tomorrow and Wednesday, and more gigs through to the Capitol Stage on Friday evening. Their banjo player Ben Wright will also be MC at the two days of the IBMA International Showcase, sponsored by the'Bluegrass Ambassadors organisation. The Prowlers and Bluegrass Ambassadors will be at Booth 115 in the Exhibit Hall throughout WOB.
*Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, headliners at the 2019 Omagh festival, will also be very active, especially on Thursday at the Special Awards Luncheon and the main evening Awards Show. Their 'Hear Jerusalem calling' is nominated for the Gospel Recorded Performance award, and the album Industrial strength bluegrass, produced by Joe Mullins, is nominated for Album of the Year. More detail is on the East Public Relations press release.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Awards, IBMA, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home