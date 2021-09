free virtual Music Passes;

For anyone who would like to sample this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass (the single most important annual bluegrass event in the world) but can't get to Raleigh, NC, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) offers access for professionals and fans alike by issuing virtual tickets using Swapcard. These take the form ofVirtual access is already automatically included for anyone currently registered to attend the IBMA Business Conference in person, or as an exhibitor. The IBMA advises that to become familiar with Swapcard and build out ones profile, exhibitors have access to the event platform from 14 September, followed by attenders on 21 September. To ensure timely access to the platform, the IBMA encourages attenders to buy tickets 24 to 48 hours before the event. Ken Perlman , godfather of 'melodic clawhammer banjo', will begin his new season of banjo 'clinics' with two Zoom lessons next month: one on 4 October , dealing with the 'roll' technique, and one three weeks later (25 Oct.) on syncopated patterns of double-thumbing. All Ken's previous lessons are available as videos at $25 each from his Encore Collection Ken also announces that his latest book,, with arrangements for over 100 tunes, has just been published by Mel Bay and can be bought from his website Lorraine Jordan , who was over here a few years back, touring with theinstead of her own, announces that all the live shows at her Coffeehouse music venue can now be watchedon her Video Jukebox . All shows are recorded with three high-definition cameras and high-quality house audio., who played in Ireland earlier this century as a teenage fiddler with's Patuxent Partners band, is now a father. His wifegave birth to their sonon 23 August, over a month ahead of schedule, and all three are doing well. More details are given in's feature on Bluegrass Today , which includes four photos.© Richard Hawkins

