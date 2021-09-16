News from the USA
IBMA World Of Bluegrass (the single most important annual bluegrass event in the world) but can't get to Raleigh, NC, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) offers access for professionals and fans alike by issuing virtual tickets using Swapcard. These take the form of
- free virtual Music Passes;
- virtual Conference Passes, starting at $99 for IBMA members;
- virtual Exhibitor Passes at $299.00.
*Ken Perlman, godfather of 'melodic clawhammer banjo', will begin his new season of banjo 'clinics' with two Zoom lessons next month: one on 4 October, dealing with the 'roll' technique, and one three weeks later (25 Oct.) on syncopated patterns of double-thumbing. All Ken's previous lessons are available as videos at $25 each from his Encore Collection.
Ken also announces that his latest book, Appalachian fiddle tunes for clawhammer banjo, with arrangements for over 100 tunes, has just been published by Mel Bay and can be bought from his website.
*Lorraine Jordan, who was over here a few years back, touring with the Garrett Newton Band instead of her own Carolina Road, announces that all the live shows at her Coffeehouse music venue can now be watched free on her Video Jukebox. All shows are recorded with three high-definition cameras and high-quality house audio.
*Patrick McAvinue, who played in Ireland earlier this century as a teenage fiddler with Tom Mindte's Patuxent Partners band, is now a father. His wife Jules gave birth to their son William Coleman McAvinue on 23 August, over a month ahead of schedule, and all three are doing well. More details are given in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today, which includes four photos.
