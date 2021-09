Thanks tofor the sad news of the death of(right) of the Bluegrass Patriots , one of the most distinguished bluegrass bands west of the Mississippi river. Earlier this evening Tony posted the news on Facebook , writing:Tony attached to his Facebook post a video (added today to the Woodbine YouTube channel ) of the Patriots at the 2003 Athy festival, singing 'When you and I were young, Maggie', which Tony considers his own favourite song, and the favourite of all the Patriots - and which, I believe, they learned from the singing of, seen to the left in the video. The video also shows how Ken's energy kept him moving on stage - stomping on faster numbers.The photo above was taken in early January 2019, when Ken was among six musicians honoured with the title of Pioneers of Missouri Bluegrass Music - for he was raised in Shannon county, Missouri, and was among the first Scruggs-style banjo players in the Ozarks, following closely behind Doug Dillard wrote on Bluegrass Today : 'No matter where he went, Ken still called the Ozarks home.'

