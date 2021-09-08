Jim Hurst reissues Second son
Jim Hurst (USA), who last toured Ireland two years ago after several previous visits, has joined the artists roster of Pinecastle Records and is preparing a new album for the label. He is also reissuing his very first album, Second son, first released twenty years ago, with twelve tracks (including 'Danny boy') and a constellation of accompanying A-list bluegrass artists. Full details are on this Pinecastle press release.
