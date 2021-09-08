08 September 2021

Jim Hurst reissues Second son

Another phenomenal guitarist, the great Jim Hurst (USA), who last toured Ireland two years ago after several previous visits, has joined the artists roster of Pinecastle Records and is preparing a new album for the label. He is also reissuing his very first album, Second son, first released twenty years ago, with twelve tracks (including 'Danny boy') and a constellation of accompanying A-list bluegrass artists. Full details are on this Pinecastle press release.

© Richard Hawkins

