Gold Tone's new 'Bluegrass Heart' Béla Fleck signature model banjo
Gold Tone Music Group announce the release of their newest banjo: the Mastertone™ 'Bluegrass Heart' Béla Fleck signature model. The many features include a no-hole tone ring, Rickard tuners, radiused fingerboard, 7/8" bridge, Prucha tailpiece, and fibreglass hardshell case, all for $3,699.99. It can be pre-ordered through the Gold Tone website, where you can also find a link to a long excerpt from a Banjo News Letter interview with Béla Fleck by Noam Pikelny. This describes at length the development of the new banjo, with a great deal of input from Fleck himself to ensure that all details met his requirements.
The banjo is named after his new album, the release of which will be celebrated on live stream this coming Sunday (12 Sept.). Gold Tone announce that the new banjo will be played at about 60 minutes into the live stream. Tickets can be bought here.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Recordings, Suppliers
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home