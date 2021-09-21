Gary Ferguson releases Ferguson's farewell: the Irish connection
Bell Buckle Records (USA) for the news that the acclaimed singer and songwriter Gary Ferguson is releasing a new album, Ferguson's farewell: the Irish connection, which will be available for airplay and on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Pandora, and Deezer from tomorrow (Wed. 22 Sept.). The album comprises twelve original tracks, and features fourteen Irish artists with whom Gary has collaborated during his many visits. He writes:
I toured Ireland every July from 2005 to 2019. I love the music, people, scenery, and their July weather. A very special and magical place for me. During that time I met so many great writers, singers, and musicians. This project is a result of all those trips, and writing with some of the writers that I've met along the way.
A much fuller account of the background to the album appears on Gary's website, together with contributions by many of the Irish artists who took part in the project: Charlie McGettigan, Donna Murray, Mary Greene, Errol Walsh, Carrie Haskins, Niall Toner, Shane Sullivan, Roy Thompson, Janet Henry, Gillian Tuite, and Ted Pnnsonby. Also involved were Frankie Lane, Joe Murray, and Colin Henry, who composed the instrumental title track. Colin's music can be heard on this brief teaser video on YouTube, where the descriptive notes include Colin's own evocative and moving account of his musical partnership with Gary since 2007.
BIB editor's note: Ronnie Norton on CMR Nashville writes: 'Absolutely loving this album. Such a variety of artists and styles. Best Irish singer songwriter album in years.'
