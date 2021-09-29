Danny Burns prepares for his third album
Danny Burns, who was touring and performing in Ireland shortly before the first lockdown took effect, announces that he has signed with the Wilson Pickins Promotion agency of Nashville, TN, for full service publicity and booking. His first two albums, North country and Hurricane, have been warmly received, and he is starting work on a third for Bonfire Music Group. Danny is also on Facebook. More details are on the Wilson Pickins press release.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Agencies, Diaspora, Recordings, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home