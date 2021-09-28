Commemorating Ken Seaman
Bluegrass Today that a memorial service for the late Ken Seaman will be held on Thursday (30 Sept.) at Foundations Church in Loveland, CO, at 3:00 p.m. local time. A meeting in celebration of Ken's life is planned for a later date, for which details will be announced.
The Bluegrass Today feature includes more biographical details, a tribute from Pete Wernick, and the video of the Bluegrass Patriots at Athy in 2003 which Tony O'Brien posted on the Woodbine YouTube channel on Saturday (25 Sept.).
