Building solos: two strategies from Hank Smith
The series of banjo tutorials by Hank Smith of Hank, Pattie, & the Current (USA) continues on the Deering Banjos blog with two videos on the theme of building a banjo solo. The first is based on thematic variations and the second on melodic patterns. The familiar tune 'Blackberry blossom' is used to demonstrate how the methods can be applied.
Though these methods are naturally based on the 5-string banjo and its fingerboard, the musical principles involved can be applied to the other bluegrass lead instruments. The two videos, which add up to some forty minutes, can be seen on the Deering blog or on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
