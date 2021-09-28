'Browngrass' playlist on YouTube
Joe McKernan (right) and his family in New South Wales, Australia, whose 'browngrass' music has been featured several times on the BIB in the past. Joe reports that the Bruderhof Music YouTube channel now has a 'Browngrass/Folk' playlist, comprising the six original McKernan family songs that have so far appeared on video.
The most recent of these, added last Saturday (25 Sept.), is 'The truck driver's morning devotion', written by Joe's son Donal, sung by Donal and his wife Cornelia, and with notes including the complete lyrics and Joe's account of the circumstances in which the song came to be written.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Browngrass, Folk, Songwriting, Video
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home