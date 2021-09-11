Bluegrass Family Reunion at Durrow, Co. Laois, 4 Sept. 2021: a report
Great evening of bluegrass last Sat. in Bob’s Bar, Durrow, at Bluegrass Family Reunion gig hosted by Woodbine with guests Southern Welfare, Geraldine & Kevin Gill, Dangerfield, and John Nyhan.
Great to meet so many old friends after eighteen months. The music went on from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. A big thank you to Bob Campion for use of premises and the wonderful food much appreciated by the fantastic audience.
© Richard Hawkins
