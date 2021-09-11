11 September 2021

Bluegrass Family Reunion at Durrow, Co. Laois, 4 Sept. 2021: a report

Thanks to Tony O'Brien for this photo and his report on a very necessary and enjoyable event. Click on the photo to enlarge it, and identify people!

Great evening of bluegrass last Sat. in Bob’s Bar, Durrow, at Bluegrass Family Reunion gig hosted by Woodbine with guests Southern Welfare, Geraldine & Kevin Gill, Dangerfield, and John Nyhan.

Great to meet so many old friends after eighteen months. The music went on from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. A big thank you to Bob Campion for use of premises and the wonderful food much appreciated by the fantastic audience.

