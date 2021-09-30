Bluegrass dominates the Bluegrass Situation's Weekly Dispatch
Weekly Dispatch, issued by the Bluegrass Situation (BGS) online magazine, pays its respects to this week's IBMA World Of Bluegrass by presenting features on Fair Black Rose, a diverse young Arizona string band who are on the showcase schedule; the five nominations for the 2021 Instrumental Recording of the Year award; the full lists of nominees for all awards, and of inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame; and the official video of the Punch Brothers playing 'Church Street blues' from their new album Hell on Church Street. The video can also be seen on YouTube.
Labels: Awards, IBMA, Media, Recordings, Visiting bands
