Bill Evans on Deering Live TONIGHT
Deering Banjo Company announce:
Bill Evans is an internationally recognized five-string banjo life force. As a performer, teacher, writer and composer, he brings a deep knowledge, intense virtuosity, and contagious passion to all things banjo, with thousands of music fans and banjo students from all over the world in a music career that now spans over thirty-five years. Join us to hear him play, tell some stories, and give some banjo playing tips!
Bill, who toured Ireland some years ago with fiddle star Megan Lynch Chowning, can be seen and heard on Deering Live or YouTube tonight (Thurs. 30 Sept.) at 11.00 p.m. Irish time.
