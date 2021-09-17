B.B. Bowness on Deering Live Shorts
Catherine 'BB' Bowness, who has toured Ireland several times as a member of the award-winning Mile Twelve (thanks to John Nyhan) was featured and interviewed on Deering Live. The Deering Banjo Company announce that four themed excerpts from the interview can be watched on Deering Live Shorts or on YouTube.
Deeting also send a reminder that they supply banjo parts for replacements or upgrading, including wooden armrests, tailpieces, tuners, and bridges.
