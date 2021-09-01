ANOTHER editorial hiatus?
Yes, but this is expected to be the last this year. The BIB editor will be out of the editorial chair for a few days, starting today (Wednesday 1 Sept.); so please send in news but don't expect it to appear before Tuesday 7 Sept. at the earliest.
Meanwhile, we can all take comfort in the success of last weekend's Dunmore East festival; congratulations to Mick Daly and his team, to the bands who took part, and to the bluegrass supporters who bought every ticket.
