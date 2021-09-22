8th Italian Bluegrass Meeting: update
Three weeks ago the BIB mentioned the Italian Bluegrass Meeting, which will be held for the eighth time in Cremona this coming Saturday (25 Sept.) as part of the Acoustic Guitar Village event.
Thanks to the Bluegrass Italia Channel and the European Bluegrass Music Association Facebook, we can now present a more detailed poster image for the event, listing the artists and acts who will be taking part.
© Richard Hawkins
