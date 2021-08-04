Two new 'browngrass' videos
Joe McKernan (right) and his family in New South Wales, Australia, whose 'browngrass' music has been featured several times on the BIB in the past. In particular, Joe sent audio recordings of two songs written by his son Donal, 'Smoky wind' and 'Rain', with music in the old-time vein, which duly appeared on the BIB nearly four and nearly three years ago, respectively. We're glad to receive now new video versions, with appealing views of nature in the Australian countryside and complex vocal harmonies, of 'Smoky wind' and 'Rain'.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Old-time, Songwriting, Video
