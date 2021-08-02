The original 1991 Athy poster
Butch Waller & High Country, Homer Ledford & the Cabin Creek Band, and four Irish groups: Athy's own Flint Hill Boys, the Higglers Jug Band, Local Hero from Dublin, and the Rusty String Band, with Niall Toner as festival compere.
Admission to individual concerts was £8, and a ticket for the whole weekend was £20. Also mentioned is the busking competition, with a prize of £1,000. Does anyone recall who won that?
