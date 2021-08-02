02 August 2021

The original 1991 Athy poster

Following Friday's BIB post (30 July) commemorating the first Athy Bluegrass Festival, thanks again to Tony O'Brien for this reproduction (right) of the original 1991 poster. It shows that the festival, sponsored by the Budweiser company, was on the weekend 25-28 July 1991, with a lineup comprising the New Blue Velvet Band (Jim Rooney, Bill Keith, Eric Weissberg, Kenny Kosek), Butch Waller & High Country, Homer Ledford & the Cabin Creek Band, and four Irish groups: Athy's own Flint Hill Boys, the Higglers Jug Band, Local Hero from Dublin, and the Rusty String Band, with Niall Toner as festival compere.

Admission to individual concerts was £8, and a ticket for the whole weekend was £20. Also mentioned is the busking competition, with a prize of £1,000. Does anyone recall who won that?

