Stephen Wade on Deering Live TONIGHT, Thurs. 5 Aug. 2021
Deering Banjo Company announce that the featured artist on Deering Live tonight will be Stephen Wade. Deering state:
We are excited to feature musician and author Stephen Wade to Deering Live this week. Stephen is a true scholar of American folk music, having written the critically acclaimed book on American field recordings, The beautiful music all around us. Wade, a Grammy-nominated recording artist, is also a critically acclaimed playwright most known for his hit one-man show 'Banjo Dancing'. Tune in to hear Stephen play some tunes and ask him questions on the history of American folk music.
The beautiful music all around us (2012) is published by the University of Illinois Press in their invaluable 'Music in American Life' series. The Wikipedia article on Stephen Wade includes discography and bibliography; the interview by Greg Adams in the Dec. 2012 issue of Banjo News Letter, which lists the previous BNL features on him and contributions by him, is well worth reading also. Tonight's interview can be watched from 11.00 p.m. on Deering Live or YouTube.
