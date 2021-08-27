'Person of the year' from Kristy Cox
Kristy Cox (right), whose band toured Ireland two years ago (thanks to the mygrassisblue.com team), would have been back before now but for the pandemic. Kristy is now well established in Nashville, TN (see the BIB for 21 May 2021), and is preparing her first US album with Billy Blue Records. A single from the album has been released: 'Person of the year', a song written by Jerry Salley and Bill Whyte, and dedicated to healthcare workers and the experiences of the past eighteen months. You can hear it on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today or on YouTube.
© Richard Hawkins
