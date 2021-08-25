New music from past visitors
press release on 'Carolina line', the latest single from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run. The song was written by Jerry Salley and Glen Duncan. Seth says: 'It features our guitar player, Ben Watlington, singing lead in an Osborne Brothers-inspired arrangement that we had fun coming up with.' their previous single, 'One more night', has been doing very well in the charts of Bluegrass Today and Bluegrass Unlimited.
announce a new album from Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Make each second last, which is due for release on 15 October and can be pre-ordered from Mountain Home, who call it Chris's 'most original and most varied outing yet'. It includes strong songwriting by Thomm Jutz and former Night Driver Jon Weisberger.
Rick Faris, formerly mandolin and guitar player with the Special Consensus for eleven years, has released two new singles, 'See you on the other side' and 'Can't build a bridge to Glory', both from his forthcoming album on the Dark Shadow Recording label. Rick has a powerful cast of supporting artists, including Sam Bush on mandolin and Ronnie Bowman on vocals.
news that Don Rigsby, who has played in Ireland several times in different combinations, has released a new, autobiographical single, 'These days I stand alone', which he wrote together with Billy Droze. It reinforces his position as (to quote the press release) 'the quintessential bluegrass tenor of our time'.
Sideline, who toured Ireland two years ago (thanks to the mygrassisblue.com team), will release on 17 September a new album, Ups, downs, and no-name towns, on the Mountain Home label. The title, taken from a line in one of the album's songs, 'This old guitar case', relates to the experiences of the last eighteen months. Guitarist Skip Cherryholmes writes: 'In the musical slump caused by the shutdowns of 2020, Sideline decided to pull together and start on a new project. We had time, we had each other, and we decided to put it all to work in a way we had never done before.' The album can be pre-ordered from Mountain Home.
