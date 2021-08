Nanci Griffith 1953-2021: RIP

, the Grammy-winning folk and country songwriter whose popular recordings include 'Love at the Five and Dime', 'Once in a very blue moon', and 'Outbound plane', died Friday 13 August 2021; no cause of death has been given. She was 68.Born 6 July 1953 in Seguin, Texas, and raised in Austin, Nanci Caroline Griffith began her performing career as a teenager, playing at clubs and festivals around Texas. She attended the University of Texas and began a career as a teacher.She released several albums, includingandthat demonstrated her powers as a writer as well as an interpreter of others’ work. Among her best-charting country radio singles from this era were 'Lone Star State of mind', 'Trouble in the fields', 'Cold hearts/ closed minds', and 'I knew love'.Griffith was also the first artist to record’s 'From a distance', whichlater cut in 1990 to massive pop success. Griffith’s recording of the song was successful in Ireland and helped endear her to performers like, who championed her work and recorded a version of 'Once in a very blue moon'.Though Griffith never got to experience a big radio hit with her own recordings, her songs were often recorded with greater success by others. 'Love at the Five and Dime', from, earneda #3 country hit in 1986. Likewise, 'Outbound plane', which Griffith had written withfor, ended up as a Top 10 hit forin 1991. Other artists who cut Griffith’s songs include, andHer album(1993) had a guest list that included Emmylou Harris,, and, who sang on her version of 'Speed of the sound of loneliness'.won a 1994 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album.In July, it was announced that Griffith was among the incoming class of the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame

Labels: Americana, Country, Folk, People, Songwriting