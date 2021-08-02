02 August 2021

Long Way Home: free outdoor concerts in Co. Cork, 21-28 Aug. 2021

Long Way Home (comprising Owen Schinkel and Kylie Kay Anderson) announce on their Facebook:

We are excited to have some outdoor shows scheduled here in Ireland. Spread the word! We're looking forward to playing some music for you.

The poster image (right) shows the schedule for their Outdoor Concert Series in Co. Cork, sponsored by the Cork County Arts Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. The four dates later this month are:
  • Sat. 21st Aug.: Town Park, Fermoy, 3.00 p.m.
  • Sun. 22nd: The Mill, Castletownroche, 3.00 p.m.
  • Thurs. 26th: Market Square, Mitchelstown, 10.30 a.m. (note earlier time)
  • Sat. 28th: Town Park, Kanturk, 3.00 p.m.
Dates and times may be subject to change. All events are free of charge and will conform to current government guidelines on COVID. You are advised to bring something to sit on! This will not be a problem if you engage Long Way Home for a show in their Garden Concert Series - see the BIB for 30 May and their introductory video.

