Long Way Home: free outdoor concerts in Co. Cork, 21-28 Aug. 2021
Long Way Home (comprising Owen Schinkel and Kylie Kay Anderson) announce on their Facebook:
We are excited to have some outdoor shows scheduled here in Ireland. Spread the word! We're looking forward to playing some music for you.
The poster image (right) shows the schedule for their Outdoor Concert Series in Co. Cork, sponsored by the Cork County Arts Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. The four dates later this month are:
- Sat. 21st Aug.: Town Park, Fermoy, 3.00 p.m.
- Sun. 22nd: The Mill, Castletownroche, 3.00 p.m.
- Thurs. 26th: Market Square, Mitchelstown, 10.30 a.m. (note earlier time)
- Sat. 28th: Town Park, Kanturk, 3.00 p.m.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home