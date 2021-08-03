Long Way Home also at Doneraile, 15 Aug. 2021
Long Way Home for the news that their outdoor concert series later this month (sponsored by Cork County Council in their CoCoPops programme) now comprises five shows, beginning on Sunday 15 Aug. in Doneraile Court Demesne at 5.00 p.m. This is announced as a short set during the closing ceremonies of the Doneraile Art FesT.
The full schedule for the series is now on Long Way Home's shows page and Facebook, and on this Facebook event page. The new date has been added to the BIB calendar and to yesterday's post on the series.
