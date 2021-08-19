Kyle O'Brien (USA) touches base
Kyle O'Brien from Colorado, USA, sends greetings and his inaugural newsletter, showing his long and varied experience as a bluegrass, folk, and country musician with several bands including Chicago's Henhouse Prowlers. Though no longer a Prowler, he has travelled the world with them in their Bluegrass Ambassadors role.
You can subscribe to Kyle's newsletter via a link on this first issue. In the present circumstances, he doesn't mention any plans to visit Ireland, but - surely that's the hill behind Bunratty in the background of that photo, seen from the left bank of the Shannon?
