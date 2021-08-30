Italian Bluegrass Meeting in Cremona, 25 Sept. 2021
Danilo Cartia from Rome is the moving spirit and coordinator behind the annual Italian Bluegrass Meeting, scheduled this year for Saturday 25 September.
The Meeting is held as part of the Acoustic Guitar Village every autumn in Cremona, Italy. For enthusiasts for whom the combination of live bluegrass music and Italy in autumn is irresistible, the current state of regulations for travel between Ireland and Italy can be checked here.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Europe, Gatherings, Jams, Workshops
