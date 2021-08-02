I Draw Slow to miss North Carolina festival, Sept. 2021
Mountain Song festival in Brevard, NC, scheduled for 10-11 Sept. 2021, announce in their latest e-newsletter that Dublin's I Draw Slow 'due to unforeseen circumstances, [...] will not be able to perform at the festival this year. We will miss having them but hopefully they can join us in the future!'
The photo above of I Draw Slow (l-r: Dave Holden, Louise Holden, Colin Derham, Adrian Hart, Konrad Liddy) may have been taken in Washington DC last year, according to their Facebook.
