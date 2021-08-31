Greg Blake single climbs the charts
Greg Blake (USA) on Turnberry Records, had been released to radio; and in June, that the official video of the song (the title track from his forthcoming album) had been released. Turnberry Records now announce that the song has charted this month at the #1 position on the Bluegrass Standard video chart, and continues to climb the Bluegrass Unlimited survey, reaching #8 this month. The video can be seen on Turnberry's e-newsletter or on YouTube, and the album can be pre-ordered in physical or digital form from Turnberry.
Greg is well known in Ireland from his tours (organised by John Nyhan) as guitarist and lead singer with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, as a bandleader, and as a solo artist. Since then, he has joined the Special Consensus as replacement for Rick Faris, and appears in the lead photos on the band's website and Facebook.
