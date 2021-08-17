Free live concert by Shane Hennessy at Carlow, 7.30 p.m. 12 Sept. 2021
1 July, the showcase programme of this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass (WOB) next month at Raleigh, NC, includes quite a few faces that are familiar to Irish audiences - notably the outstanding guitar maestro from Carlow, Shane Hennessy (right), who like the other showcase participants from outside the USA will be making his presentation by Zoom. In his latest e-newsletter Shane announces:
I am really delighted to announce my first concert with a live audience since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic! I will be performing as part of the Carlow Live & Local Music Festival in my hometown of Carlow, Ireland on Sunday September 12th 2021, at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre.
Tickets are free, but due to ongoing public health restrictions, the capacity of the venue is limited to 50 people, so an allocation of two tickets per booking applies. Tickets are available via this link, or by contacting VISUAL at 059 9172400, or e-mailing VISUAL at boxoffice@visualcarlow.ie.
